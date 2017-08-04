Corralling seven dogs for a flag-raising ceremony was as difficult as herding cats.

Six of the seven dogs with Canine Opportunity, People Empowerment (COPE) were year-old siblings from the same Labrador/golden retriever litter, and were excited to be together at the COPE Dogs ceremony, Friday.

“I got Posh when she was eight weeks old and she was just a bundle of joy,” said Lynda Jones-Moran, one of the host foster families.

Jones-Moran agreed to train a COPE dog for two years and then hand the fully trained service dog over to its new family.

She said she had raised a COPE service dog a few years ago, and although she’d raised the dog, Victoria, from a puppy, it wasn’t too hard to give her up.

“You know they’re going to do what they have been born and trained to do,” Jones-Moran said. “She made such an impact on that family, it was worth every tear I shed.”

Her new 13-month-old service-dog-in-training, Posh, was named for the COPE dog's sponsor, Posh Beyond Events.

As Posh and her litter mates were expected on July 1, 2016, many of the dogs have names celebrating Canada, such as Moose, Yukon and Hudson, said trainer Kathie MacMillan.

Mars was named by food sponsor Pedigree and Kinzie was named for Barrie’s first mayor, Willard Kinzie.

Eight-year-old retriever Big Mac was given his name by the folks who sponsored him at Ronald McDonald House. He is now Shelby Cookson’s service dog, said COPE founder, Jane Boake.

Mac has been with Cookson since he was two, said Boake

“Shelby met Mac at Bear Creek Secondary School,” she said. COPE Dogs visit area schools to teach students at risk, or with disabilities how to train and care for animals.

After Cookson moved to a group home, Mac’s presence gave her courage to try new things.

“She had never been on a bus before, but she was able to get on a bus – by herself – with Mac,” Boake said.

COPE’s flag-raising ceremony was held to garner awareness about the club, as well as ask for public funding for the local service-dog club.

“The Ontario Trillium Foundation has been great, we’ve had four grants from them, but all charities are facing the challenges of raising money, and we’re no different,” she said.

COPE dogs not only attend high schools, they also assist at the Waterford Retirement Residence and Roberta Place Retirement Lodge, as well as help students as reading buddies at Monsignor Clair Catholic Elementary School.

Daisy is one of Canada’s first hospice service dogs. She works 9-to-5 at Hospice Simcoe, helping staff, volunteers, patients and their families while they are grieving.

Coun. Doug Shipley stood in for Mayor Jeff Lehman at Barrie City Hall, Friday morning.

“I’m personally aware of COPE service dogs,” Shipley said. “I’ve been to some fundraisers and some of your events, and you’re one of the only events that actually ever brought me to tears, with some of the work you do.

“I see a lot smiles today and that’s great, but I know these dogs do a lot of great work in our community, helping people, and at a lot of different facilities.”

Shipley said he understood the need for fundraising was at the core of the flag-raising/awareness event and said he would spread the word on the not-for-profit’s behalf.

“Hopefully, as a city, I know we all band together quite well, quite often, so hopefully the city can come together and support COPE as best we can,” he added. “I know personally, we’ll get our social media out there and put your cause out there and we’ll do whatever we can to help out.”

COPE has coin donation boxes at ZuZu Fashion Boutique and Pioneer Pools in Barrie and at Mainstreet Hair Designers, Harbour House Grill and Wilson’s Home Hardware in Innisfil.

COPE is hosting a MisBehaving Barrie evening at the Ferndale Banquet Hall on Aug. 18, where gentlemen dancers will provide the entertainment. There will be a silent auction, vendor booths and a cash bar.

Additionally, donations can be made at www.copedogs.org.

