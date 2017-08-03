Study gives pet lovers paws

A shocking new study unleashed by UCLA is blaming family pets for causing some global warming.

And the new research is giving dog and cat lovers paws. The study suggests that the problem lies with the meat-heavy diets of kitties and pooches.

“Given the significant environmental impact of meat production, the contributions of our omnivorous and carnivorous pets deserve special attention,” UCLA researcher Gregory Okin said. “The U.S. has the largest population of pet dogs and cats globally, with an estimated 77.8 million dogs and 85.6 million cats in 2015.”

The study revealed that in the U.S., pets generate about 64 million tons of carbon dioxide a year, researchers found. Orkin added that cats and dogs are responsible for 25 to 30% of the impact of meat production in the U.S.

Then, toss in 5.1 million tons of feces generated by our furry friends yearly.

The solution? Put Fido on a plant-based diet.

But, Orkin added, we need a “large-scale reduction in their number.”