A 58-year-old Barrie man is recuperating after being attacked by several people with knives in Sunnidale Park, Wednesday.

Police say a passerby called police shortly after 10 a.m. when the man was found in distress after walking along a wooded trail in the park.

The man told police he had been attacked by two men and a woman while on the trail.

Following an altercation that left the man with several knife wounds to his body, the trio robbed him and ran to a nearby white four-door Chevrolet Lumina (similar to a 2004-2006 model) and fled the area.

The Barrie man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the three attackers, two of whom carried knives.

Suspect #1 is described as a white male, five-foot-eleven inches, 190 pounds and approximately 30 years of age. He had brown hair to the bottom of his ears. He was wearing a white T-shirt with unknown lettering and blue jeans.

Suspect #2 was a white female, possibly called Tatijana. She was described as approximately 30 years of age with a medium build at about five-foot-five inches. She had dirty blond hair that was pulled back into a ponytail. She was wearing a dark “Levi” shirt with red Levi markings and blue silk jean-style pants.

Suspect #3 was a white male with a muscular build. He was five-foot-eight inches and weighed approximately 180 pounds. He was approximately 30 years old. He had short dark hair and was wearing a T-shirt with a vest and blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are requesting anyone with information to contact Barrie police at (705)725-7025 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.