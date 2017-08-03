Today’s the day to carry an umbrella and reconsider dining on a patio.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of central Ontario including Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orr Lake, Orillia and Lagoon City.

The national weather service says conditions are favourable for severe weather leading to strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Due to a warm and humid unstable air mass that seems parked over Southern Ontario, the main threat appears to be torrential downpours capable of producing rainfall in the amounts of 50 millimetres in less than an hour, accompanied by hail and lightening.

The environment office says strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles and severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

For more information visit http://bit.ly/2qcGeXq.