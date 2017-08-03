Police have made two arrests in the case of the Windigo.

The move was made after information was called in following the release of a photo showing two suspects. The investigation was launched after the appearance of the picture of an Indigenous child with the word Windigo appeared on the side wall of the building at 133 Mississaga St. E.

Starting in mid-June, various works started popping up around town including a portrait of Rama artist, Arthur Shilling. The latter works brought a more political message: the importance of clean water for First Nations communities across Canada.

Even though, up until this point, the art has been the main medium to convey the message, a letter was recently dropped off at the Packet and Times' office signed as Windigo. The letter helps to shed some light on Windigo's motives.

"The Canadian government has treated our people as second-class citizens for too long," it reads. "Our people, the original people of this land, today, live in third-world conditions all throughout one of the wealthiest countries on Earth."

The letter also says it is unacceptable for Native communities to have to wait five years for the government to start working on providing clean drinking water.

"They've disrespected our treaties, vandalized our mother, they took from us our language, and deprived us of the necessities of life," it goes on. "We will continue to produce our art on Canada's buildings and structures to spread our message, until we feel our people are being treated as equals."

Graffiti and political activism are thorny issues, said Linda Tiffin, manager of Tiffins' Creative Centre, who loves the Arthur Shilling portrait and message left outside her business.

"I can appreciate what they're trying to say, but I've always sort of felt if they have the permission of the owner, they can go ahead," she said. "If they don't, then that's a different matter."

In Tiffin's opinion, maybe a different approach to the issue could offer a solution to leaving messages on private property, viewed as vandalism by the city.

"If we had a public graffiti wall, we could have discussions around the issues and talk about how we can fix things," she said. "To me, defacing someone's property doesn't help their cause -- it just angers people."

According to Marg Gurr, president of Orillia and District Arts Council (ODAC), a new public art policy for Orillia is in the works.

A committee with members from the Downtown Orillia Management Board, the Orillia Museum of Art and History, ODAC and a representative from the city will work on a policy, which will not only better define public art but will also talk about public art spaces.

Don Sugg, whose building was the latest hit by Windigo, has similar thoughts on the issue.

"We have no desire to cause anyone trouble for anyone doing anything artistic," he said, adding he did not take the matter to the police. "I'd be happy to provide wall space, but I don't know if that's what people are looking for. I don't want to look like someone who is trying to salve his ego, but I'm happy to get involved with fundraising or provide space. I'm just looking for some way of participating in a positive way."

Having grown up in the area, said Sugg, one cannot be unaware of the abysmal treatment of Aboriginal people in the area. And where he sympathizes with the issue, he said, like most people, he doesn't know how to help.

"I don't want people to be arrested for expressing themselves," said Sugg. "I'm more happy to get involved. I was hoping that somehow or another we could become a tiny particle of awareness gathering in Canada."

On Aug. 2, the OPP arrested and Terry Kingsbury, 24, and Allen Graham, 23, and charged the two Orillia men with mischief under $5,000. The suspects were released on a promise to appear in Orillia court on Sept. 5.

