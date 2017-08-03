What’s fun, entertaining and inspirational at the same time?

The answer is Mute the Musical.

Alinka Angelova wrote it because she lived it and she did it a theatrical way because music and performing is her background, both in Barrie and farther afield.

She’s taken the show to schools throughout Simcoe County and Toronto, to the CBC reality show Dragon’s Den, Barrie’s local television station and the 2014 Toronto Fringe Festival.

Then she recast it for the 2017 Toronto Fringe Festival in July.

Now, it opens for a five-show run at the Cookstown Theatre next weekend.

The story centres on Juliana, who enters a new school and encounters the ‘class queen’ who bullies her into silence. She lost her singing voice and to top it all off, her grandfather, who was her inspiration, died.

Will she find the confidence to come out of the shell that has become her prison? Or will she be mute forever?

“I originally had the idea seven years before I put the story together,” said Angelova, who wrote the first version in 2009. “I was watching Phantom of the Opera, my inspiration.”

Angelova went to St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School and Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie before enrolling in the theatre program at York University. She didn’t like it and after one year entered a contest to work on a cruise line.

That was not her only competition. Angelova was also a contestant on Season 3 of Canadian Idol (2005) and made it into the semifinals.

Her interest in music came from beginning in the church choir.

As young as eight years old, she can remember teaching young kids and creating shows, long before she knew what it was. She loved performing, but it was writing and directing shows that captured her more.

For three years, she ran a music studio in Barrie called Infinity Performing Arts Academy (IPAA), but gave it up with a difficult pregnancy. Angelova has three children ranging in age from three to eight.

Growing up, she as one of seven siblings. One, her brother, was a bully who would pick on the youngest girls.

“He was just horrible with me,” Angelova recalled, adding he turned it round and partnered with her to do the music for Mute the Musical. “He did all the arrangements and instrumentation and played all the instruments on the recorded tracks.”

Mute the Musical isn’t the first show Angelova has created, but it is the one she is the most passionate about and would like to see go the distance ... all the way to Broadway. Looking for funding to do that, she approached Dragon’s Den in 2011 and would up on the show.

“I knew they didn’t fund musicals, but I did it for the publicity because I want the show to go to Broadway,” she added. “I knew they would chose it because it would get people to watch the show and it worked.”

She is offering the rights of Mute the Musical to be performed at schools all across Ontario for the 2017-18 year to help raise awareness of the issues around bullying. There will be an opportunity for several of the students to be part of a grand show which will be staged in 2018.

Mute the Musical runs from Aug. 11-13 at the Cookstown town hall theatre, located at 1 Hamilton St. Evening shows are at 7 p.m., Aug. 11-13, and there are matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

For more information and tickets, visit www.mutetoronto.webs.com.