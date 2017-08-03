The 14th annual Kids of Steel Triathlon -- a swimming, biking and running event specifically designed for kids aged four to 15 -- will be held Aug. 19.

"It's really a fun day, an opportunity to be outside at the beach and a great way to get kids active," said Kids of Steel organizer Adele LeMaire.

The popular annual event, which typically attracts about 300 young athletes to Lake Couchiching, features two separate check-in times. Kids aged 4-9 can pick up race kits from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m., while participants aged 10-15 can do so from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. All participants are encouraged to register online before Aug. 17 although race-day registration will be available.

Some of the distances for the age groups have changed due to Triathlon Ontario mandates. For example, those aged 10-11 will bike five kilometres and swim for 200 metres, while the swim distance for those in the 14/15 age group has increased to 400 metres. The event will feature two different transition zones - one for those aged 4-9 and one for those aged 10-15.

While every athlete will earn a medal, the event is really about fun and fitness, said LeMaire. "It's an opportunity for kids to push themselves, to put the three events together maybe for the first time and the distances -- even for kids who have never done it before -- are very reasonable. So if they just pace themselves, they're going to get through it and get to the finish line and have that feeling of accomplishment," said LeMaire. "For most kids, it's something they do for fun; for some, they really enjoy it, want to be more competitive and there's an opportunity for that as they get older."

With up to 300 youngsters participating in the Kids of Steel event, many volunteers are needed to ensure the event runs smoothly. Ideally, about 50 volunteers are needed.

"We do need more hands on deck because it's a kids' event," she said, noting it's a perfect venue for students looking to fulfill their volunteer hour quota. If you are interested in volunteering, you can simply show up at the Kids of Steel pavilion at Couchiching Beach Park prior to the race's 2 p.m. start or email jeffandadele@rogers.com. LeMaire also suggests motorists avoid Bay Street if possible that afternoon as the young athletes will be using that street for the event.

For more information on the Kids of Steel event and to register, visit orilliakostri.com.

