One of the great things about house-league baseball is, no matter how you do in the regular season, your team will get a chance to participate in the playoffs.

Oddly enough, that is also the case for the top semi-professional league in Ontario.

The Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) has been admitting free entry to the post-season for its clubs for five of the past seven seasons.

This year saw the first time a team got eliminated from playoff action during the regular season since 2014, but had the Guelph Royals, who were 1-15 when they decided to halt operations for the year, chosen to keep going, they would have made the post-season no matter how weak their roster was.

The IBL has been trending towards being a tiered league, with the top squads, like the Barrie Baycats, London Majors and Kitchener Panthers, bringing in elite international talent to go with some of the best independent-league Canadians, while some of the others, such as the Royals, Hamilton Cardinals and Burlington Herd, rely mainly on university and junior college talent.

While teams are free to stock the clubs as they wish – or feel that they are able to – the result is some very lopsided games.

That’s going to happen in the regular season, when these teams go head to head.

But why should this trend continue into the playoffs?

These players still suit up in the IBL for the challenge of playing at a competitive level, but at this point in time, there are almost three full months of contests for nothing more than seeding, with zilch on the line.

If they were battling for the chance to keep playing in August, would that not give games more meaning?

Having teams eliminated from the playoffs could do wonders for the league in a number of facets.

For one, every post-season contest would be significant.

Imagine what would happen if, instead of getting four warmup games against Hamilton, Kitchener had to jump straight into a series with London.

It would be an event right from the first night of the playoffs, which is how post-season ball should be.

There’s the thought of giving those teams a chance to try and beat one of the big squads in a seven-game series, which is nice, but improbable.

The only team to score a first-round upset over a higher seed since 2013 – which is about the time that multiple teams started really going after imports – were the Toronto Maple Leafs a couple of seasons ago against the Brantford Red Sox.

Given the directions the two teams were trending at that point, it wasn’t a massive shock.

What would happen if, say, the Herd upset London in the first round and then found themselves taking on the Baycats during the semifinals, which should begin in mid-August?

Well, Burlington would be without a good number of key pieces, because it would lose most of its young players, who will be headed back to school to play baseball.

With no disrespect to one of the best hitters to come out of Barrie, the loss of Ryan Freemantle back to college would hurt Burlington far more than Ryan Rijo’s departure to New Mexico would affect the veteran-laden Baycats.

If the issue is simply getting these guys more games, the regular season can be upped to 40 contests from 36, which would be the equivalent of adding a four-game series to the schedule.

That would also give teams the opportunity to create two more home dates at their convenience, rather than fitting them in on whatever night is necessary to complete a first-round series in a reasonable amount of time.

While it would seem like a playoff contest would be a bigger draw, try selling tickets for a Wednesday night game when the date was only confirmed on Sunday.

Their brethren in the Ontario Hockey League could tell you that one of the toughest sells for a season is a weeknight Game One of the playoffs, because there’s virtually no selling time, not a ton of walk-up sales and no more groups, with the latter two eating up a significant chunk of IBL tickets.

When it comes to finding a new playoff format, the need for the IBL is to go bold and leave multiple teams at home.

A four-team post-season would work, but so too would one with five squads, like Major League Baseball currently uses.

This would create three separate battles, one for the pennant, another to simply make the playoffs, and lastly, the attempt to finish in the top three and avoid a single-game elimination contest.

The top teams will all tell you their true focus comes about in the playoffs, when games matter.

Rather than having 36 contests with almost no meaning, let’s have 40 that create a more competitive environment.

And if the teams on the outside looking in cry foul, then they can go back to house league.

