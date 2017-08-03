Fence-free for festival in Barrie
While visiting Barrie from Toronto, friends Autumn Horne and Candace Johnson wander over a grassy knoll at Centennial Beach, an area freed of safety fencing. After months of construction, most of the waterfront was given the green light Thursday in anticipation of this weekend’s Kempenfest. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
