A worker puts the final touches on a 10-metre cross, manufactured by Barrie Welding and Machine, which was recently erected at Harvest Bible Chapel on George Street, the former Army Navy and Air Force facility.

The cross is located at the northwest corner of the building, which is undergoing $2.5 million in renovations and is expected to be completed soon.

The church is expected to move into its new location in mid-August, with a grand-opening celebration planned for the weekend of Sept. 9-10.