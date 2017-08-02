Under a moody sky, midway operators polished their carnival rides for Kempenfest on Wednesday.

The three brief – yet torrential – rainstorms didn’t faze Robertson Amusement manager Chris Patrie.

“Once Kempenfest begins, when the rain starts, people will scatter,” Patrie said, standing under a tree as the rain tapered off.

“I don’t know where they hide, if it’s in a tent or their cars. But once the rain stops, they come right back,” he said.

As crews set up the 30 rides and attractions – including a 10-storey Ferris wheel – Patrie says Robertson has offered rides and amusement for more than 20 years at what is now one of Ontario’s largest arts and craft fairs.

Now in its 47th year, Kempenfest organizer Tom Aikins agreed rain is an unnecessary evil at the event, but says the show always goes on in spite of it.

“Last year, we suffered on Sunday night because of the rain and it actually passed to the north of us and didn’t rain here, but it affected attendance,” Aikins said.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain will clear out after Friday’s showers, and temperate weather of 20 degrees Celsius for Saturday and 23 C on Sunday, with more rain expected Monday.

This year, Aikins said there will be 260 arts and craft vendors between the midway and Southshore Centre.

“We’ve scaled back about 100 vendors, but now it’s all handmade by artisans,” he said.

There will be 40 antiques exhibitors on the lower pedestrian path near Southshore, which will open out into the beer garden and main stage area where The Trews will kick-off Kempenfest Friday night.

“Most people were happy with the lay out we had last year. There were multiple rows instead of one path, and it seemed to work,” he said.

Much of this year’s set-up can begin now that fencing along the waterfront has been removed for the duration of the festival and will continue to be removed on Thursday.

The only fence that will remain during Kempenfest will be around the trailers and storage, as well as at the pedestrian bridge currently under construction.

A new parking lot south of Victoria Street will open on Friday, and residents can use their free pass in public lots and for on-street parking spots.

There will be shuttle bus stops near the midway and the Tiffin Boat Launch area.

Arin Donnelly, Barrie’s community events co-ordinator, said the city welcomes both visitors and vendors to the event each year.

“It’s grown to be one of Canada’s premier outdoor arts and crafts festivals and we are proud it takes place in our community,” she said.

“With over 250 artisans, antiques, food, children’s activities, midway and amazing live entertainment, it is a Barrie long-weekend tradition not to be missed.”

For more information, visit www.kempenfest.com.

