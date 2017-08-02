Too much booze, erasing history: LETTERS

Too much booze

(Re: “Safety measures pushed’ in the July 29 edition of the Examiner)

Your article makes reference to 38 OPP service calls for the 2016 WayHome concert and the township memorandum of understanding refers to “193 calls for service associated with the two major 2016 events on the Burl’s Creek lands.”

These figures are not surprising given the rules around attending the event.

Rule No. 2 says “bring your own booze.” “Outside alcoholic beverages are permitted, but must be consumed within the camping area and must follow the following amounts.

Bring no more than two bulk alcoholic items per person in aluminum or plastic containers only.

One ‘bulk alcohol’ is defined as: one 24-case of beer or malt-based beverage, one 26 oz. of liquor, and one four-litre box of wine.”

If one were to consume, by themselves, all they were allowed to bring in over the three-day period of the event (e.g. 48 cans of beer), it is no wonder there are “calls for service.”

Is it possible that some of this excess is ending up in the hands of underage consumers?

This, combined with the other article about drug use and the controversy about overdose prevention, leads one to wonder why we would tolerate such events in our community.

Tom Kurtz

Barrie

Erasing history

When is this madness going to end, by removing or attempting the removal of our country’s historic names from buildings (Langevin Block) or parks (Stanley)?

Why do we allow our history to become erased so easily?

Like it or not, hundreds of years ago there were battles and conflicts that were occurring that were part of that era. We cannot change that, and what was acceptable then cannot be judged by today’s standards.

Truth is Edward Cornwallis deserves to be recognized. He founded Halifax in 1749, for heaven’s sake.

Let Halifax keep that. Let Canada keep that.

Winston Churchill once said “a nation that forgets its past has no future.”

That stands for all of its history, not certain historical parts changed to suit today’s politically correct standards. So sad.

Mike Adair

Barrie