Springwater boy suffers life-threatening injuries
OPP logo.
A six-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Bayfield Street plaza.
The Springwater Township boy was taken to a Toronto hospital.
According to Huronia West OPP, the collision happened shortly before 5 p.m.
The investigation revealed the vehicle moved forward and struck the boy who was walking on the sidewalk.
A 16-year-old male from Springwater Township has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in Collingwood court on Sept. 7.
The investigation is ongoing.