SPRINGWATER TWP. -

A six-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Bayfield Street plaza.

The Springwater Township boy was taken to a Toronto hospital.

According to Huronia West OPP, the collision happened shortly before 5 p.m.

The investigation revealed the vehicle moved forward and struck the boy who was walking on the sidewalk.

A 16-year-old male from Springwater Township has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in Collingwood court on Sept. 7.

The investigation is ongoing.