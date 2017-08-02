Drew Nesbitt may have fell just short of the goal he set at his first Canadian Open this past weekend, but the experience has only reinforced the belief he has in his game.

The Shanty Bay golfer, who qualified for the PGA Tour event earlier in the week, just missed the cut Friday by a single shot after firing a two-round 3-under par.

Despite the disappointment, Nesbitt says the experience has only lit a fire underneath him to continue chasing his dream of one day being a regular on the PGA Tour.

“This can happen. This is not something that is out of the question,” the 22-year-old said of what he got out of his performance at the national championship held at Glen Abbey in Oakville. “There could have been a few results where you could have got out there and said, ‘Oh my goodness, I don’t belong here.

“Where I think it was the complete opposite. Not only do I belong here, I can compete here.”

Nesbitt admits some nerves may have got to him early on Thursday in the opening round.

“I had to fight back and get myself to regroup a bit and I think the rain delay on Thursday really helped that,” said the golfer who was 4-over on his first four holes, but would finish the day with a par-72.

On Friday, after a couple bad shots early on and as Nesbitt headed into the valley on the 11th hole, he got some encouragement from his father and caddie, Dave Nesbitt.

“My dad said we could still do this,” said Nesbitt, who’d follow that with what he called good shots on Nos. 11 and 12, before also birding on the 13th to get back to par.

At that point, there were two par-5s remaining and the cut was 3-under. He made par on the 14th and 15th, but it was on the 16th where Nesbitt explains he hit the “best shot of my life.”

He had to slice the ball 30 yards around some trees and it landed four or five feet from the hole. He would go on to birdie the hole, as well as the 18th.

“To go 6-under on those last eight holes to get to 3-under, which was at the time the cut, was something that I can carry with me and try to propel me to get to that level again,” Nesbitt said.

“It’s obviously not there yet, and these are the best players in the world and I need to prove that I can do that over and over again, but it certainly has given me the confidence that I can compete with these guys and hopefully be back here full time eventually,” he added.

Helping Nesbitt through the early rough patches is that he’s found a way past them before.

Back in the 2011 at a U.S. junior amateur qualifier, he shot a 10 on the par-5 opening hole.

He would end up birding five of the next seven holes to get back to even par and would eventually end up qualifying.

“Just because you’re down, you’re not out,” Nesbitt said. “Certainly doing it on the PGA Tour level is a whole other ballgame, but I think that just shows the character and strength that I can have in my game.

“There’s always something to keep playing for. Never give up. You’ve just got to keep fighting. The things I showed on the back nine (at Glen Abbey) to try and make the cut are things that are going to help me throughout my career and get me to hopefully play at this level full time.”

The young golfer is right back at it Thursday for the opening round of the Great Lakes Golf Tour’s Collingwood Classic, being held at the Batteaux Creek Golf Club, Aug. 3-5, in Collingwood.

He’ll have some 10 days off, before heading to Victoriaville, Que. for the Circuit Canada Pro Tour’s Canada Cup, Aug. 15-20, at the Club de Golf Victoriaville.

“To keep playing well you need to keep working on certain things. For me, it’s my wedge play and my chipping and putting,” Nesbitt said of what he’ll do on his break. “Those kind of things require some time and focus alone away from the tournament scene.

“That’ll be a nice break going into Canada Cup, so I can just hone my game and make sure that I’m still in good form, and still have a chance to go play well there.”

The Canada Cup offers the same purse ($175,000) as a Canadian Tour Event. The tournament was won last year by Eric Hawerchuk, the son of Barrie Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk.

Nesbitt will follow that up with match-play event in Quebec in late August, before setting his sights on competing in the Mackenzie Tour-PGA’s Ontario Championship, Sept. 7-10, at National Pines Golf Club in Barrie.

“I’ll do my best to try and apply for an exemption or qualify for that, if need be,” Nesbitt said.

He also plans to return to Lisbon, Portugal in late September to take part in qualifying school for the European Tour.

“Last year I had success there and I made it to the second stage out of that site, so I’ll probably go there again,” he said.

It’s been quite a week for Nesbitt. He’s grateful for the opportunity that both the Great Lakes Tour and Canada Pro Tour have given him to help him get where he is.

Thankful for all the messages and support he received these past few days from family, friends and from fans at the Canadian Open.

“The support was unbelievable,” he said. “The cheers I received, especially coming down 16 and 18, were amazing. And you don’t forget that.”