Sixteen-year-old Boy Scouts don’t get badges for their good works.

But what Riley McMullen got out of his collection of 5,000 pounds of clothes for the Kidney Clothes Donation Program earned him a trip to a Scout jamboree in Nova Scotia in July.

“It feels good to help people,” McMullen said.

Seated near dozens of bags of clothes in the Bryne Drive Kidney Clothes Donation Centre, McMullen and his mother Bonny figure he collected about 218 bags of clothes between last October and May of this year to reach the 5,002 pounds of clothes.

“It was mostly social media,” he said. “People passed on the post and somebody would say, ‘I’ve got a bag of clothes’ and we’d drive over and get it.”

“I was the driver, he was the muscle,” Bonny said.

While other Scouts ran bottle drives to collect money, Scout leader Connie Bailie encouraged McMullen to ask for donated clothes.

“The general public can’t do it, but schools, sports teams, or any non-profit organization can collect clothes and donate them,” Bailie said.

At about 10 cents per pound, it takes a long time to collect the approximately $500 McMullen collected.

Bonny estimates it cost about $1,200 to attend the east-coast Scout jamboree, and she said McMullen raised all the money himself.

“And no, I didn’t think he’d meet his goal,” she said with a laugh. “When you think 5,000 pounds, or two-and-a-half tons, that was a lot of work,” she added.

Kidney Clothes manager Jennifer Cripps said it was the first time an individual collected and donated that much to the centre.

“The initiative he showed on his own and the significance to the Kidney Foundation is fantastic,” Cripps said.

Clothes collected by the centre are sold to various organizations and 100% of the profit is directed towards dialysis treatments, transportation to kidney clinics and kidney research, she said.

To learn more about non-profit donations to the Kidney Clothes Donation Program, visit www.kidneyclothes.ca.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1