This week several questions are asked and several questions are answered.

Q: Is it a grand idea for Barrie to host an annual ribs and craft beer festival?

A: You bet. The problem is that every burgh that deems itself tourist-friendly has, by now, the exact same thing going on. Cookie-cutter success, cookie-cutter imitation.

Sooner or later, this province will be smothered in barbecue sauce and or drowning in craft beer which, to dream of for a few blissful seconds, is not necessarily bad. It’s just that the reason this type of festival was powerful in the first place — originality — is going up in smoke.

Q: How about blues festivals?

A: Thankfully, not yet at the over-saturation point.

Q: Kempenfest?

A: Water. You need water. So, lucky for Barrie, a town like Newmarket is hung out to dry. Unlucky for Barrie, a town like Orillia could create its own waterfront arts and crafts festival.

Message to civic leaders in the Sunshine City: If you do decide to go ahead with this venture, try to avoid Couchifest, an amalgamation that sounds more like a seasonal virus than an event.

Q: What was that rare slice of clear thinking, again?

A: “I am done with public life; there is nothing worse than a politician hanging on because they think they’re irreplaceable,” former B.C. premier Christy Clark said Monday.

Now, if we could just get Clark’s common sense to barge in on the brains of more Canadian politicians...

Q: What to make of our prime minister’s Rolling Stone cover story?

A: The editors at Rolling Stone know their readers like a 21-year-old John Fogerty knew how to craft a memorable hook. They know their readers dig the young, charismatic centre-left-leaning Canadian leader who sparked the legislation that could result in legal marijuana next summer. For many of those readers, ‘nuff said. That and the fact that Trudeau is, in so many ways, so 1-80 to Donald Trump.

Q: What about Andrew Scheer, the federal Conservative leader who seems, oddly, to be both younger and older than Trudeau? Will he ever grace the cover of Rolling Stone?

A: No. If there were a publication out there with the name Prairie Agriculture Monthly, then yeah, for sure. But Rolling Stone? Not now, not ever.

Q: When will assorted media outlets throw this hungry dog a bone and resume dishing news items about our beloved Toronto Maple Leafs?

A: Hey, I’m aware that not much is going on right now. But by my rough guess, we’re talking a straight month sans Leafs coverage. So, to answer the question: it frickin’ better be soon.

Q: Is it worth the effort clicking into TSN.ca to examine the current state of the Toronto Blue Jays?

A: I’m on the fence on this one. Watching this team work its way to a grand-slam, walk-off win last Sunday was fun.

Even with many significant injuries — and the losses to prove it - the Jays have had amazing fan support over the last few months.

But, as Canadians, when it comes to baseball, what we’re mostly attracted to is sharing in the winning aura of a professional team.

Mark Shapiro, president of the Jays, you have work to do if you don’t want the Rogers Centre to become an empty nest in 2018.

Q: Should we start worrying about the long-range winter forecast?

A: No. I still remember Environment Canada’s long-range summer forecast, issued early last April. They were, unfortunately, extremely accurate. Therefore, potential bad news ignored is potential bad news delayed.

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.