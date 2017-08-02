GRAVENHURST – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing Midland woman.

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for 32-year-old Amanda Sanders who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Sanders was staying at a Gravenhurst campground with her spouse.

She drove him to work in Gravenhurst at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and is now considered missing.

Police initially believed she may have travelled to Midland, but that has not been confirmed.

Sanders is described as five-foot-eight inches, weighing about 100 pounds and is very thin. She has shoulder-length straight brown hair and hazel-coloured eyes.

She was wearing black pants and a green shirt. She was driving at 1998 Jeep Cherokee with Ontario licence plate CCFH773.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.