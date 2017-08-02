Walking will be the mode of transportation for most people attending this weekend’s Kempenfest in Barrie.

But not Chris Brox.

The Barrie resident is going to run approximately 160 kilometres in one spot during the 47th annual bash by bay.

Brox will be on a treadmill beginning on Saturday for his third annual 24-hour Treadmill Run for the Terry Fox Foundation.

It’s a fundraiser close to his heart and his feet, which have helped him endure gruelling runs over the years.

He started running ultra-marathons - basically anything over a regular marathon distance which is 42.2 kilometres - four years ago and since then has run two, 160-kilometres races, numerous 50-milers as well as 50 and 60-kilometre races.

He’ll be doing his third ‘100-mile’ race this September and going for his third “belt buckle”, for finishing it in under 30 hours.

Brox said Terry Fox is on his mind while on the treadmill or running long distances.

“The guy was running with one leg and that is true inspiration. That’s what keeps me going and I’m thinking if this guy can try to run across Canada on one leg, me running for 24 hours is really nothing,” Brox said.

“He was the first true ultra-marathon runner,” he added. “He was running almost two full marathons a day at some points. He was a pioneer in Canada for doing those kinds of distances.”

Brox said he will have lots of support while he toils for 24 hours – from Saturday at 10 a.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m. – on the treadmill, courtesy of World Gym Barrie, at Kempenfest.

While people are watching, many have words of encouragement for him, he said.

“It’s also very inspirational having people and even kids come up to me saying they’ve lost a loved one – whether it’s their dad or a mom or grandparent – and it really keeps me motivated and level-headed,” Brox said. “It’s not about me, it’s about giving back. We’re all touched by cancer in some way, shape or form.

“It’s made me appreciate life on a different level.”

To learn more or how to contribute, visit www.terryfox.ca/24hourtreadmillrun.

