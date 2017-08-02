Brassard part of veterans tribute at Kempenfest

Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard will join veterans at the Trews concert on Friday at Kempenfest.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. on the main stage next to the Southshore Centre.

Around 9:30 p.m., Brassard, who’s also the Official Opposition critic for Veterans Affairs, will join a procession of veterans as the Trews perform Highway of Heroes.

The song was inspired by the 2006 death of Capt. Nichola Goddard, the first female Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan and a schoolmate of members of the Trews. It refers to the stretch of Highway 401 in Ontario, between CFB Trenton and downtown Toronto, where hundreds gather on bridges and overpasses to mourn soldiers killed in Afghanistan.

The song is only available on iTunes Canada with all proceeds going to the Canadian Hero Fund, a charity which provides academic scholarships to the spouses and children of soldiers killed in combat.

Attendees of the concert are encouraged to show support for our troops by wearing red, symbolizing Red Fridays.

“Thank you to the Rotary Club of Barrie and Kempenfest for paying tribute to the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the name of freedom and democracy,” Brassard said. “Regardless of our political allegiances or philosophical beliefs, Canadians all share a common admiration and respect for Canada’s veterans. They are the tie that binds the citizens of this great country together.”

The Trews are a five-time Juno-nominated Canadian rock band from Antigonish, N.S.

In November 2010, the band performed O Canada at the 98th Grey Cup in Edmonton.