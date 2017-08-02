Baseball fan grabs snacks

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Blue Jays fan with a sweet tooth.

Police say a man went to the Mac’s Convenience at 149 Dunlop St. on July 19 at approximately 2 a.m.

The man was captured on video selecting several sugary items before quickly fleeing the store without making an attempt to pay for the goods.

Police describe the man as a white, male, 25 to 35 years old, approximately six-feet tall, with a heavy build, dark beard and goatee.

At the time of the theft, he was wearing a Blue Jays toque and T-shirt, with dark shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Barrie police at 705-725-7025, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.