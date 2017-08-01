Future students of Barrie’s newest high school will have a hand in preparing the south-end institution to be up and running when the doors open.

Slated to accept students in September 2019, the Simcoe County District School Board facility will be located on a site at Mapleview Drive East and Prince William Way.

If board plans move ahead as projected, site preparations for the parcel of land could begin soon.

While the two-year process to build the 135,000-square-foot, two-level building unfolds, future students – most of whom attend Innisdale Secondary School — will be having input about many aspects of how their new school will look.

“New school communities are usually formed the year before the school is scheduled to open,” said school board associate director John Dance. “A school-naming committee will be established and name suggestions will be open to the public to submit ideas.”

With many of students going to the new school from Innisdale, there will “considerable work” on the transition in the year and months leading up to opening, he said.

“We incorporate the school community, location and student and staff culture into the school logo and mascot,” Dance said. “The (board) will often directly involve students by asking them to help design or come up with ideas for the school logo.”

The new school will open with only Grade 9 and 10 students.

“This gives senior students the opportunity to graduate from the school where they have spent most of their high school,” he added.

Students, staff and parents will have time to meet and form the new school community before the school opens, Dance said.

“Our experience in opening new schools, especially secondary schools, demonstrates the important role of student voice and the contributions the students make to successful transitions,” he said. “We have found the students are great guides as to what a school stands for and what young adults want their school to be.

“The work leading up to an opening is important to the students who will be part of the school.”

Dance said the board hopes to have the school’s artificial track and turf field ready for the 2019-20 academic year and for the community’s use as well.

School board facilities are available for community use by not-for-profit groups through a permit process, he said, adding community use of schools is important in establishing the buildings as hubs within their local area.

“School facilities are used for a variety of purposes, including sporting events, recitals, meetings and more,” Dance said. “The artificial turf field and track, and other facilities at the south-Barrie secondary school, will be available through this same process.”

While the board, students and community members await for the new school to happen, city officials have been working to transform the former Innisfil land around the new school since the January 2010 land agreement.

“Schools in general are considered to be community assets that add to the vitality and viability of residential neighbourhoods,” said Andrea Bourrie, the city’s director of planning and building services. “In this area, there are other active development applications in the Hewitt’s Secondary Plan area that are proceeding at this time as well.”

