Ian Gilson says the culture of boating has to change.

With the August long weekend approaching, the director at the Canadian Safe Boating Council offers a stern warning for boaters as it launches its 5th annual Operation Dry Water campaign.

“Boaters think boating and drinking go hand-in-hand,” Gilson said. “But when you’ve had a few, you take risks you wouldn’t take sober. When it’s time to go, you’ll pull up anchor and maybe you won’t see the people or kids swimming in the water. That’s a totally uncalled for tragedy.”

Gilson said the majority of boaters who admit they drink onboard their vessel, also believe they won’t get caught.

“I want them to ask themselves, 'how would you live with yourself if you caused the permanent impairment or even death of a loved one?'”

More than 35 police agencies with marine enforcement capabilities have joined with the safety boating council to run the Operation Dry Water’s sober boating program on the August long weekend.

“We know drinking and boating exists when it’s nice weather and people want to enjoy a couple of drinks on the water,” said Barrie Const. Doug Bosch of the marine unit.

Bosch and his partner, Const. Paul Matte, were readying the force’s marine unit one with its dual 150-horsepower motors for a tour around Kempenfelt Bay, Tuesday morning.

Although they’ve only handed out one impaired boating charge this summer, they expect to be busy ensuring boating safety compliance is adhered to during the course of the long weekend.

Bosch said boaters who drop anchor, have cooking facilities, pump-out head (toilet) and sleeping quarters can drink alcohol aboard their boats.

“They’re fine when those conditions are met. But when they pull up anchor and head back to shore, they’re in violation of the law,” he said.

Bosch said men in their 40s and 50s are the primary offenders.

“The older ones at the dock will call us and tell us because they say they don’t want to be out on the water with drunk drivers,” Bosch said.

According to the Canadian Drowning 2017 report, Ontario had 92 water-related fatalities in 2015 and experienced a more than 25% increase to 117 deaths across the province last year.

“There have been more than 60 drowning deaths in Ontario since the beginning of the year,” said Const. Sarah Bamford, adding that figure includes ice-fishing deaths in the winter as well.

Bamford said marine fatalities include everything from a blow-up boat or canoe to a fully motorized vessel.

However, the Canadian Drowning report points out that more than half of all boating deaths (53%) occurred on a powerboat, accounting for an average of 64 drowning deaths each year.

It also notes that alcohol consumption was a factor in 39% of boating-related fatalities.

During Operation Dry Water, marine enforcement agencies will ensure high-traffic areas on lakes and canals are monitored to prevent operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol.

Barrie police’s marine unit will undertake spot inspections of boats on Kempenfelt Bay to every person onboard has a personal flotation device (PFD) as well.

“We’re seeing a high compliance rate with PFDs now,” Bosch said.

Many boaters still use the older more bulky life-jackets, but if they’re not ripped or torn, they work well, he said.

“They’ll work as good as the day they were purchased,” he said.

For more information on boating safety requirements, visit www.csbc.ca.

