Hockey has always been a big part of Joe Rockbrune’s life, especially Barrie minor hockey.

Rockbrune grew up playing and then coaching in the Barrie minor hockey system and he’s certainly learned a few things along the way.

Now he’s hoping to rely on that experience in his new position as the vice-chairman of hockey operations for the ‘AAA’ zone.

Rockburne, who was recently appointed to the position at the hockey organization’s recent meeting, is replacing Tom Bly, who took a position with the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA).

“I think I’ve always had a passion for Barrie ‘AAA’ hockey, having played in the ‘AAA’ zone, having watched as a fan and as a sponsor (for the minor peewee team), and then having gone and coached in the system,” said Rockbrune, who was a winger with the 1992-93 Junior ‘B’ Sutherland Cup champion Barrie Colts and has spent some five years coaching rep, including two years of ‘AAA’ hockey and the Barrie Jr. Colts.

“Recognizing just the opportunity to be involved with the teams at all levels and support, it’s just something I had a passion for,” he added.

The Barrie ‘AAA’ zone encompasses the area of Barrie, Alliston, Innisfil, Stayner and Essa Township and includes nine teams ranging from from novice up to midget.

“Joe brings a strong hockey background and fresh enthusiasm to the role and will be a welcome addition to our team,” Barrie ‘AAA’ zone chairman Hugh Campbell said in a statement on the organization’s website.

For Rockbrune, it’s a way of staying involved with the community he loves. He knows so many people in the community who want to be involved that are giving of their time and he says he’s looking forward to engaging them.

“There’s a lot of great people and a lot of great kids out there that you meet,” the 44-year-old said of the local hockey community. “The game gets a bad rap at that level. I just enjoy it and look forward to contributing in any way possible.

“Right now, it’s an opportunity for a fresh change, a fresh face in that position.”

Rockbrune’s duties include providing support for the coaches and the nine different teams, as well as helping with development of the players.

“It’s kind of overseeing all on-ice hockey related issues as it pertains to coaches and teams,” he said of his role. “It’s a big job.”

He hopes he can build on to the contributions made by Bly.

“Tom has done a great job,” said Rockbrune, who says he’ll provide a new voice in a slightly different direction.

“I don’t profess to having it all figured out,” he added. “But I know with enough discussions, with enough people that know, people that care, we’ll definitely be able to put ourselves on the right path and continue to work at it.”

The new vice-chairman of hockey operations wants to make clear what the organization’s goal is and what their mission statement is as an organization.

“It’s something I look forward to discussing, figuring out and defining a little bit,” he said. “Then working toward it as a hockey community.”

Rockbrune also wants to put forward a plan that will help the organization enjoy more success on the ice.

The Barrie ‘AAA’ zone has won only one OMHA championship in the last 20 years, something Rockbrune is hoping to change.

“I don’t know what it says, but you would think a community as dedicated to hockey, in a zone as passionate about hockey, would have produced maybe a little bit more (than one OMHA title),” he said. “That speaks to the excitement moving forward.

“It’s nice to be a centre that kids want to come and play at.”

A big part of that is supporting the coaches by helping them be more effective by providing whatever the support they need.

“I’ve been there, I’ve had that battle,” said Rockbrune, who got a first-hand understanding of that when he was behind the bench.

“I’ve felt like I’ve been on that island before.”

One of those possible areas to improve on is the amount of time required to run tryouts. Rockbrune points out how much is put on the coaches in terms of finding someone to run the tryouts, finding evaluators and finding people to sign people in.

“Coaches are busy enough picking teams,” he said.

Which is why one of his first things on the list is to get the nine coaching staffs together.

“Just start some dialogue,” Rockbrune said. “See where we can make the biggest difference the quickest. The start of the season is around the corner.”

Work still remains on filling some of those coaching positions and the certification that has to be taken care of.

“Just really try to get what the coaches need and try to move forward from there,” he added.

Of course, one of the things right at the top of the list is ensuring that the kids have an enjoyable experience.

Rockbrune still remembers what mattered most when he was a player in the Barrie minor hockey system. He says he must have won some 10 tournaments through minor hockey, but 25 years later he doesn’t specifically remember one of them.

“Not one championship game,” Rockbrune said. “I remember the hotel rooms, the bowling trips in Thunder Bay. It’s not the wins and losses; it’s giving the boys and opportunity to have those memories and experiences, and develop those relationships.”

Rockbrune said he intends to have lots of good hockey people around to help him “steer the ship in the correct direction.”

“One of the pillars in all the decisions is the boys’ safety and then the boys’ experience,” he said. “We’ll do whatever it we can to make sure both those things are taken care of.”

It may be a big job, but it’s a challenge Rockbrune is looking forward to tackling.

“There’ll be some mistakes, but hopefully we and limit them through,” he said. “It’s about getting ideas and getting many opinions, and processing them the best we can.”