INNISFIL – South Simcoe police are looking for witnesses to Monday’s three-vehicle crash on Sideroad 20 in which a woman was killed.

Police, Innisfil firefighters and county paramedics were called to the Line 6 intersection at approximately 11:30 a.m.

According to police, a Kia Soul eastbound on Line 6 entered the intersection at Sideroad 20 and collided with a southbound Toyota van.

The force of the impact forced the Kia into the ditch at the southeast corner, flipping it onto its roof, police say, adding the Toyota than collided with a northbound Ford Pick-up truck.

One occupant of the Kia, a 49-year-old Toronto woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second occupant of the Kia, a 31-year-old Toronto woman, was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie with life-threatening injuries and later transported by ORNG air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre.

She was listed in critical condition, Tuesday.

Two other occupants of the Kia – the driver, a 52-year-old York Region woman, and a front-seat passenger, a 26-year-old Toronto woman – were transported to hospital suffering minor injuries, treated and released.

The occupants of the Toyota, an Innisfil family of four, including a nine-year-old boy and six-year-old girl, also suffered minor injuries, were treated and released.

Witnesses are asked to call South Simcoe police at 705-436-2141.