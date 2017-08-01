The Georgian Grizzlies women’s volleyball program has announced the addition of Barrie native Sydney Smisko out of Innisdale Secondary School.

A left-side hitter, Smisko will be pursuing a bachelor of science in the nursing collaborative program starting in the fall.

“I got accepted to some other programs, but this program at Georgian was my first choice,” Smisko said. “The ability to stay at home and move onto my post-secondary education in my hometown is great.”

Being local with plenty of ties to the Grizzlies team, the transition should be a smooth one for Smisko against Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) competition.

“I already know a bunch of girls on the team and they have been great,” she said. “I can’t wait to start playing volleyball at a higher level and to start the nursing program.”

Having coached her over the last number of years through the Barrie Elites Volleyball Club, Grizzlies head coach Brad Graham knows what he will be getting in his latest recruit.

“She works really hard at her game,” he said. “Being able to watch her develop on my club team, I look forward to watching her grow into an exceptional player at the OCAA level.”