Dunford confident after WayHome

Stan Dunford wasn't blind to the fact fewer people had purchased tickets for this year's WayHome Music and Arts Festival heading into the weekend.

Yet, just days after the final act took the stage, the Republic Live owner looked back and saw a great weekend that unfolded at Burl's Creek Event Grounds. The property never looked better nor had the festival run smoother, he said.

Still, he had been expecting the worst when it came to attendance.

"I said to people, 'Whoever does go is sure going to have a hell of a time,'" Dunford said in an interview this week, echoing a statement he made when it was announced the Ontario Municipal Board had ruled in the favour of Republic Live regarding a temporary-use zoning bylaw to govern Burl's Creek.

"I never talked to a single person that didn't say they were just enjoying (the event)," he said. "That part's good. What would have been really been bad would be to have the numbers down and everyone come away saying, 'What a rotten festival.'"

Keeping those concert goers happy is the most important part of a successful festival, Dunford said. But that doesn't mean the balance sheet will end up in the black at the end of the day.

Ticket sales started incredibly slow compared to the first two festivals, and organizers ended up having to use only the east campground, off Line 7, for the 2017 WayHome, leaving the Line 8 west campground empty.

As other festivals fell around North America, Republic Live stood strong, offering free tickets to those who had purchased entry to other, cancelled festivals. The company also offered free general-admission passes to any resident of Barrie, Orillia or Oro-Medonte.

Despite the giveaways, paid attendance exceeded the lowered expectations Dunford had set. This year saw a spike in single-day ticket sales, along with a last-minute rush of weekend passes in the days leading to the festival.

Exact numbers have not been released yet. Dunford indicated more than half of last year's attendance was met.

"You have to have a show that can attract enough people to make it viable. There's no rocket science in that. Everybody should understand that, even a non-business person," Dunford said. "As far as specifically WayHome, we'll have to see how bad the losses are and what we could have done differently."

Losses are one thing; investments are another.

"I've invested a lot of time and money into WayHome and the brand has a good name. It's well known now and well respected by artists and fans," Dunford said. "We'll have to try and capitalize on that and do something. Maybe we have to do something a little different ... But I'm not prepared to say WayHome isn't going to happen again; that's for sure."

That WayHome brand might not have had the loyalty organizers hoped it would -- people planning to attend the festival regardless of the lineup -- but Dunford is hopeful the atmosphere at the festival year has helped to make the brand stronger. It's a luxury afforded by Republic Live's other festival, Boots and Hearts, a country-music event has always experienced return visitors and has seen a recent spike in ticket sales, meaning attendance could be on par with 2016.

Regardless of whether WayHome returns -- in its current form, altered, or at all -- Dunford's optimism for the future of Burl's Creek is unbridled.

"We're looking at some great opportunities for next year -- other things, more shows," he said. "Where a lot of people had ideas and wanted to do things with us, but wouldn't do them with us when we were in a period of uncertainty, (they) are now seeing we're open for business. I'm excited for next year. Really excited."

There has been no word yet on the number of incidents police responded to during this year's WayHome festival.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales