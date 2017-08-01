Change by the square-foot is on the drafting board at Barrie's Lakeview Condominiums and Collier Centre.

A memo released by planning staff at Barrie City Hall is calling for a meeting of senior staff to determine if a conversion project transforming the existing office/commercial tower to residential condominiums is feasible.

“There’s been discussions about this for some time,” said Merwan Kalyaniwalla, manager of sustainable development at city hall.

“But we don’t get involved in speculation. So until we get an application like this one, we do nothing,” he said.

Kalyaniwalla said the application from Fortress Real Developments landed on his desk last Friday and staff has not had time to review it in detail.

This is not the first time staff has had to revise the Lakeview Condominiums and Collier Centre plans.

Construction stopped in late 2014 when original owner Mady Development ran into financial trouble, eventually leading to the project's sale to Fortress in November 2015.

Fortress has since been completing the project, with the majority of residential condominiums already inhabited.

Earlier this year, the partial sale of commercial units was being considered by the builder.

At that time, Mark Fogliato of Fortress indicated it was exploring a partial sale of the interests in the commercial end of things.

Fogliato said Fortress’s business model is “Primarily real estate development, and would typically involve a partial or total sale of a commercial asset once the development is completed.”

But at that time, a listing on SVN, a commercial realtor, stated that the office tower could be converted into 114 multi-residential apartments.

Barrie’s planning department is now considering a request for 195 residential condominium units.

The city’s planning and engineering staff has been asked to review the conversion plan and provide comments by Aug. 11 so that a meeting with developer Fortress can go ahead on Aug. 17.

With files by Bob Bruton

