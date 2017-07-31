Shoplifter returns

BRADFORD WEST GWILLIMBURY – A man who returned to the scene of the crime was busted on his return trip.

South Simcoe police say they were called to a 7-11 store in Bradford about a suspected shoplifter, who fled before police arrived on Friday.

However, the next day, the man returned to the store and once again police were called. Police arrived and arrested the man, who it turns out, was carrying several weapons, including a stun gun and pepper spray.

The search also revealed he was carrying heroin and hydromorphone.

A 36-year-old Bradford man faces drug trafficking and possession charges, as well as several weapons offences.