Fierté Simcoe Pride hopes to create change

If the theme of Fierté Simcoe Pride's celebration this week is 'to create', the change it has created across Simcoe County is proof of its success.

Now that 21 communities across the county are celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights, it might seem the gay pride organization can sit back and enjoy the week-long festival.

But for the 100 people gathered at Georgian College's pride flag-raising ceremony on Monday, there was little doubt global threats against the homosexual and transgender communities are a call for more action.

"In the last year, we've seen a lot of different things happening across the world -- negative unfortunately -- with lots of anti-LGBT legislation," said Brandon Rhèal Amyot, Fierté Simcoe Pride's spokesman

"So we're hoping to create action out of this theme and this festival," he said.

Georgian College vice-president of external affairs, Lisa Banks, called the recent news that transgender people would no longer be welcome in the U.S. armed forces disturbing.

"While there's so much to be proud of here, these are troubled times in many places around the world," Banks said. "Just last week, with a few keystrokes, U.S. President Donald Trump issues and undoes remarkable progress and sets us back decades regarding who is allowed to serve in the military."

Banks spoke of atrocities across the globe, particularly in Chehchnya, where gay people fear for their lives and are seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.

"(In Chechnya) we are faced with another horrific example of man's inhumanity to man," Banks said. "We stand in solidarity with members of the international LGBT community, and we remember those who've been tortured or lost their lives because of how they live and who they chose to love."

However, Banks also noted that in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has created a special advisory role on LGBT issues and named Edmonton Centre MP Boissonnault - one of six openly gay Members of Parliament - to the role.

Closer to home, Banks spoke of recent events at the Creative Space in Barrie, held to support LGBT achievements in the community, as well as how the college has embraced diversity as well.

Georgian Pride - the college's LGBT association - held a Trans Day of Visibility to encourage acceptance and awareness, and also created gender-neutral washrooms to support its LGBTQ students, staff and community members, she said.

The college has also created an End the Blood Ban to raise awareness about the homophobic and transphobic policies surrounding blood donations at the Canadian Blood Service.

Banks finished her speech by tasking those assembled at the flag raising.

"We need to take this opportunity to ask ourselves, 'What will I create in the workplace, classroom and my own life to facilitate conversations about acceptance and equality?'"

Georgian Pride spokesman, Jason Staats, said he embraced the Fierté Simcoe Pride's theme as a means to create opportunities to grow and learn.

"I'm happy to say Georgian College is one of the most inclusive environments I know in Barrie," Staats said.

"When I came here I never expected to find that. This is where I felt comfortable enough to come out. This is where I felt comfortable enough to be who I am," he said. "As long we're creating atmospheres like that and as long as we're creating awareness like that and as long as we're creating a place for people to truly learn who they are when they come here, there's not much more we can do."

For a list of Fierté Simcoe Pride's events, visit simcoepride.com.

cbrowne@postmedia.com

twitter.com/cherylbrowne1