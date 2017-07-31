Faucet thieves busted

BRADFORD WEST GWILLIMBURY – Two men who used slight-of-hand to rob a store were busted Thursday.

On June 24, two men entered a Bradford Home Hardware store and selected several faucets. They initially handed over $800 cash, but then one man asked for the cash back to check something.

Surveillance video showed he sneakily took back a portion of the money before handing the rest back to the clerk.

After surveillance screen captures were released and shared through social media, and a second occurrence at a No Frills added further information, police were able to identify the two men.

Police arrested the 24-year-old and 30-year-old Toronto men on Thursday, and they face several fraud under $5,000 in a Bradford court in August.