Dog food stolen

A dog food thief is being sought by police.

Barrie police say a man entered a Mac’s Convenience store on Bayfield Street on Saturday wearing a black backpack.

On video, the man headed straight to the canned-goods section.

While the employee was assisting another customer, the man stuffed various cans of dog food and other canned goods into the knapsack and immediately left the store without paying.

The man is described as a white, male, approximately six-feet and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black ball cap, black T-shirt, blue shorts and carrying the knapsack. He has a large tattoo on his left forearm.

Police ask anyone with information to please contact Barrie police 705-725-7025 ext. 2550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com