Barrie police shot and killed a dog Saturday afternoon after it latched onto its owner and refused to release.

The woman had injuries to both of her arms and was treated at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre after the incident, which occurred downtown at approximately 3:10 p.m.

She was treated for her injuries and released later in the day.

“When she was taken to hospital, (paramedics) weren’t sure if they were lacerations and broken bones or just punctured skin and lacerations,” said Barrie police Const. Nicole Rodgers.

The large dog, which was recently adopted by the woman, was “repetitively and viciously” biting both the arms of the victim and not releasing to voice commands or diversions, she added.

“We believe it was some kind of bulldog, possibly a cross,” Rodgers said. “We had multiple officers attend and the dog was so actively attached onto the woman, it was all they could do at the moment.

“Police were not able to subdue the dog and as a result, multiple shots were fired. They had to shoot the dog in order to get it to release,” she said.

The dog’s body was transported to the Barrie Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Comments to the Examiner from the SPCA were not available.

It’s unclear at this point how many shots were fired, Rodgers said, reiterating the dog was still attached to the woman when it was shot and killed.

“Police take this type of situation very, very seriously and there are lot of different variables,” she said. “An officer has to look at the situation as a whole anytime a firearm is discharged. We have to look at the safety concerns around where bullets could potentially go.

“In this situation, the concerns they were looking at was the safety of the woman, themselves and potentially other people,” Rodgers said. “It was a matter of assessing the situation, communicating at the scene and speaking with the woman and making sure safety concerns from them discharging their firearm were safe and that was what needed to be done in that situation.”

imcinroy@postmedia.com