Prowse, LSRCA: LETTERS

Where is Prowse?

Well, if you go to our city’s website you won’t find his name anywhere.

You remember Michael Prowse, right!

He was the former Ward 6 councillor, who resigned to apply for, and win, the chief administrative officer’s position, replacing Carla Ladd.

Ms. Ladd resigned and retired back in June.

Ms. Ladd had a phone extension that allowed a caller to talk or leave a message.

In Michael Prowse’s case, you can’t find him at all.

All you can do is navigate to the chief administrative office link on the website and find the name and phone number for the executive assistant for the CAO.

Mr. Prowse is so “transparent” that he has become invisible. Wow!

The “buck stops here” guy has dropped out of sight.

Literally.

Mike Slinger

Barrie

Money better spent

Oro-Medonte and Ramara township readers may be interested in the following.

Some time ago, Ramara council decided to leave the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority (LSRCA) because it had been unhappy with the service provided by the authority.

The LSRCA board failed to improve the service or convince Ramara council members that the service provided was reasonable.

So, separation was the decision.

This separation cannot be achieved in a short time as the Conservation Authorities Act does not provide for a municipality to pull out of a conservation authority.

The result of this lengthy process is that the LSRCA still must carry out the required work in Ramara, but the township is not interested in paying the basic cost as it has decided to leave the authority.

This no-payment for 2017 (approximately $42,000) has now triggered referral to the Mining and Lands Commission to resolve the non-payment by Ramara.

The commission will, in due course, settle the matter, but in the meantime, all parties will spend money in the legal profession instead of on “conserving” the environment.

Konrad Brenner

Ramara Township