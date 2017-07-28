Jupiter Hollow takes to the road this summer in support of their debut EP, Odyssey.

The local duo plays the Foxx Lounge in downtown Barrie next week.

Grant MacKenzie and Kenny Parry did a local show last year in advance of the Jan. 14 album release at The Smiling Buddha in Toronto.

Since then, they’ve garnered some international attention in the media for their progressive rock and metal music including a feature in Prog Magazine and a performance at the National Post, which was recorded and posted to YouTube.

“It’s been going really good,” said MacKenzie, who lives in Oro-Medonte Township and works at his family’s business in Orillia when he’s not performing.

He plays guitar, bass and synth for the band.

Initially inspired by the movie Rock Prophecies, he honed his guitar and writing skills and at age 20 landed in Brotherhood of the Guitar, founded by the subject of the movie, Robert M. Knight, which in turn led to endorsements with Ernie Ball Music Man and JH Audio.

He does all the editing for their music videos.

The video for the first single, Hades Heart, was shot in Coldwater and the second, Deep in Space, was filmed at the Foxx Lounge. He also handles administration, bookings and the like for the duo.

Parry is the singer of duo, plays drums and synth/keys. He also writes all the lyrics.

Younger than MacKenzie by three years, Parry started out, at the age of two, banging a bunch of pots and pans assembled into a drum set and went on to become an accomplished percussionist, winning the Central Ontario’s Best Drummer competition at Rhythmfest three times. Last year, he was one of the judges.

While he was at Eastview Secondary School in Barrie, he participated in the vocal program and choirs and was selected for Lyrica Chamber Choir’s High School Scholars program. After high school, he went to Centennial College in Toronto for music production.

Music is his life. Parry is involved in four projects, ranging from solo work to the Toronto-based Chasing Shadows band.

He and MacKenzie are both members of another local five-piece band called Colony. Jupiter Hollow is named for their shared interest in space; Jupiter is their favourite planet.

The two musicians met competing against each other, in different bands, at Rock 95’s Local & Loud contest 2015. They united over progressive rock, joined forces in September and started creating music in Parry’s basement.

The current tour winds up Aug. 18 with the second of two shows in Montreal. They mark their first time performing at MTL Uncovered, a night exhibition that brings together independent visual artists, fashion designers, hair, make-up, photography, vendors, performance art, culinary art and music.

For the Barrie show, they will be playing a mix of songs from the just-released EP, some new songs from the upcoming full-length album, AHDOMN, as well as “little hints of songs” from their second CD which they are working on now. It will be a multi-media show with animated projections.

The EP Odyssey is available in CD and digital formats through their website, www.jupiterhollow.ca. They expect to have hard copies available at the Barrie show.

Jupiter Hollow plays the Foxx Lounge, 16 Dunlop St. E., on Thursday. The evening starts at 7 p.m. and includes two other bands, Montreal rockers The Barrel Heads and the reggae Montreal-based group, FoOlish.