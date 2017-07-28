One way to help the world is to get out and experience it.

That’s what six members of Barrie's Hi-Way Church are doing as they head to India for two weeks in September to make a difference.

They will be spending a week at the Jewels in a Crown facility in Kolkata supporting the organization and then a second week will be spent volunteering at orphanages through Good News India (GNI).

It’s not the first time members of the Anne Street North church have travelled to India.

In 2013, through GNI, they raised money to build the Barrie Dream Centre, a year-round home for boys and girls rescued from being sold into the sex trade or into bonded slavery.

It also supports the children through college, university or vocational school training, according to church member Stephanie Mathes.

“Since that time the church has sent mission teams to the Barrie Dream Centre as well as some of more than 31 Dream Centres, which are home to more than 3,000 children, in order to bring supplies and connect with the children, many of whom are sponsored on a monthly basis by people from the church and in the community,” she said.

That support comes from many events, including a garage-sale fundraiser being held at the church Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“There are more slaves now than at any point in human history and the fact that many of these slaves are children is unthinkable,” Mathes said. “In fact, today there are more than 16 million children in the sex trade in India.

“It breaks my heart to think about the horrors these innocent children experience.”

The people of Barrie have rallied around the project to help rescue children from a life of grinding poverty and hopelessness, Dr. Faiz Rahman told the Examiner via email from India.

“Many of these kids would have been sold into bonded slavery (long-term indebtedness) or sexually exploited by the local landowners.

“The kids who are currently living in the Barrie Dream Centre are so excited and so looking forward to the missions team coming,” he added. “It is very inspiring for them to meet the people – people from across the world – who care enough about them to feed, clothe and educate them and basically giving them a bright future when their own families could not.”

