A quintet of Orillia Lady Kings helped Team Ontario reign at the recent Canadian Lacrosse Association U19 Women's Field Lacrosse National Championship in Halifax, N.S. Team Ontario went undefeated en route to winning the Canadian title, as they dominated teams from Nova Scotia, Alberta and B.C.

The five Orillia players -- Abbi England, Jordan Kummer, Hannah Morris, Emily Van Kessel and Kaiti Van Kessel -- were instrumental in Team Ontario's victory. Kaiti Van Kessel was named the team's co-captain and helped lead the way, while Emily Van Kessel was the team's No. 1 goalie. England and Morris each proved to be key goal scorers and were named game MVPs during the tourney, and Kummer found the back of the net multiple times.

"The highlight of the tournament was winning the gold medal game, making Ontario the back-to-back national champions," said Kaiti Van Kessel, noting Ontario beat B.C. 11-6 in a well-played gold-medal game. "It was the closest game throughout the tournament and B.C. really made us work for it. I am so proud of how we represented our province."

Both Van Kessel and England have enjoyed multiple Team Ontario experiences. "When I look back on my experience with Team Ontario, I'm definitely going to remember how much fun I had on and off the field with my teammates," said Van Kessel. "Our team this year, especially, bonded and it was such a fun team to be a part of... everyone just clicked really well on and off the field."

England, who graduated from Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School student in June and who will play NCAA lacrosse next year with Bryant University, agreed. "(It was) a great experience. It was great to be able to play with four of my teammates from Orillia this year," she said. "As I look back at the last five years of Team Ontario, I see how the program has evolved. I came in as one of the youngest players... and now I'm leaving as one of the oldest. I can only hope that I have been a leader for the younger girls playing. They are a very talented group of athletes."

Two of those younger players were Morris and Kummer, who both made impressive debuts on the national stage. "This experience has made me a better player all around," said Kummer. "My confidence level increased as a player playing with these very skilled girls on my team as well as the teams we faced."

She said playing with elite players helps her become better. "I feel that I have become a better, more confident player and can now offer more to whichever team I play for," Kummer said. "Learning from other coaches brings different perspectives which I enjoyed and am very lucky to take away with me."

Morris, who will start high school at Patrick Fogarty in the fall, concurred, saying the tournament helped elevate her confidence. "I have gained confidence both on the field and in the social aspect of the game," said Morris. "I learned how to step outside of my comfort zone and play with many new teammates."

While she said the tournament helped her learn her role and how to contribute to the best of her abilities, the thrill of winning will be the memory that prevails when she looks back at the experience ten years from now. "I think I will remember bonding with my team, doing the Nova Scotia traditional dance, and running to my goalie at the end of the game knowing that we had won a national championship."

As the goalie at the centre of that celebration, Emily Van Kessel will also never forget that moment. But the recent Hill Academy graduate said there is another moment that will also endure. "On the second day of the tournament, our team took an hour to help run a clinic for young, aspiring female lacrosse players in Nova Scotia," she said. "Most girls did not know much about field lacrosse, so being able to share the game with them was very rewarding."

It was just another door opened via lacrosse, she said. "This experience has continued to fuel my passion for the sport and all that it can provide for an athlete," said Emily Van Kessel, who will be playing with her sister next year at Canisius College. "I will always be grateful for the opportunities this sport has given me."

It's now back to regularly scheduled programming for the five players, who return to their respective teams for the final weekend of regular-season play as they prepare for the provincial championships, slated for Aug. 3-7.

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

Twitter.com/davedawson67