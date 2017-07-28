Known as the quarterback of the rugby team, fly-half Emily Belchos is ready to bring the Canadian Women’s Rugby team to the final in August.

Belchos headed to the Emerald Isle on Wednesday to represent Canada as one of 12 teams in the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

“We are fit and ready to go,” Belchos said of the team, which has been ranked third in the world.

But once again, the Canadian women find themselves in the same pool as four-time champion New Zealand, along with Wales and Hong Kong.

“I think we lost to New Zealand by a try last time. But we’re ready for the worlds this time,” she said.

Belchos began her rugby career at Barrie Central Collegiate in 2010 and by 2012 had been invited to play on the Ontario rugby team.

Then, at the age of 17, the Canadian rugby team gave her the nod.

As an 18-year-old, she moved to British Columbia and began training with coach Dana Agar-Newman in 7s, and he remained her coach when she made the switch to 15s.

Belchos played on the Canadian team at the World Cup in 2014 and at 19, was the youngest member on the team, when they lost to England in the final.

Last year, the national women’s team was ranked sixth in the world and reached the No. 2 spot before finishing third at the Olympics after beating England, France, Ireland and the United States.

Belchos was one of 18 players expected to attend the Olympics in Brazil last year, but was cut when the final team of 12 left for Brazil.

“It was hard. It really made me grow as a person,” she said.

Looking ahead to the World Cup, head coach Francois Ratier said the competition in Ireland will be fierce, but he believes the 28 women are ready for it.

“We have to go full out every time. We’ll be facing tough competition,” Ratier said.

He considers Belchos to be one of the strongest members of the “spine of the team.”

“She’s got everything she needs to play at this level. She’s a game leader. A lot of the game decisions come down to her and she can handle it,” he said.

The women will play Hong Kong on Aug. 9 at 12:15 p.m. (EST), Wales on Aug. 13 at noon and the New Zealand team on Aug. 17 at 7 a.m. All games will be available on TSN.

