Adam Rowe threw seven scoreless innings and struck out seven to lead the Barrie Baycats to a 3-1 win over the visiting Kitchener Panthers on Thursday night during Intercounty Baseball League action.

Rowe scattered two hits and walked one as he improved to 1-1.

Enerio Del Rosario earned his ninth save after giving up a run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts in the ninth. He stranded the bases loaded to end the game.

Offensively, Kevin Atkinson went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI. Branfy Infante drove in the other run and stole a base, while Ryan Spataro singled three times and scored once.

Yulexis La Rosa had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers, while Tanner Nivins singled and scored.

Jasvir Rakkar (3-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts in four innings.

In other IBL action on Thursday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs scored in seven different innings of their 20-6 victory over the Herd in Burlington.

The first-place Baycats (32-1) are in Toronto to face the fourth-place Maple Leafs (16-17) on Saturday at Christie Pits beginning at 7 p.m.