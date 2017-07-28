Change text size for the story

Barrie police made an arrest after a holdup at a Dunlop Street East convenience store Thursday night.

There were no injuries.

Police say a man entered the Mac's store at approximately 10:30 p.m. with his hood up and a cloth covering his face.

He demanded money and cigarettes from the cashier and fled the scene.

Video surveillance was collected, allowing officers to learn his description.

Just before midnight, the man was seen by police entering an apartment complex at 145 Dunlop St. W.

The 24-year-old Barrie man was arrested and charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

He now faces a court date in August to answer to the charges