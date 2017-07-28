(STAFF) — Brennan Rocks is home.

The Barrie resident and 1st Painswick Scouter was flown back to Ontario on Friday after he suffered a stroke during 13th Canadian Jamboree outside Halifax on July 11.

He arrived at Lake Simcoe Regional Airport at approximately 12:10 p.m. by medical air transport with girlfriend Monique DesRoches by his side.

Rocks was treated at Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax since his stroke and was transfered to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre integrated stroke unit to continue his recovery.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Rocks. As of Monday it had raised more than $24,000. Visit www.gofundme.com and search Brennan Rocks.