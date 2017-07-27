A Mac’s Convenience employee called police after his cell phone went missing from the washroom at the 221 Ferndale Dr. location on Monday at 10:19 p.m.

The employee told police he had inadvertently left his phone in the washroom and when he returned to pick it up, it was gone.

The store has released video surveillance of a woman who is believed to have used the washroom shortly after the male vacated it.

The woman, who is described as a white female, between 25 and 35 years of age, had dark hair in a ponytail, multiple tattoos and was wearing a pink bandana top and jeans.

She is believed to have left the area in a white VW Jetta with a large sticker that read ‘Ride or Die’ on the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave a tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.