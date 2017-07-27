Repairs and renovations for facilities used by the deaf, blind and disabled have been given the green light by the provincial government.

Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth, parliamentary assistant to the minister of Community and Social Services, announced $330,000 for upgrades to group homes for both Simcoe Community Services (SCS) facilities, as well as for DeafBlind Ontario Services.

“Agencies like Simcoe Community Services play an invaluable role in providing critical services to people with developmental disabilities,” Hoggarth said at the announcement Thursday morning.

SCS facilities in Barrie, Orillia and Minesing will receive $126,700 to replace exterior doors and windows, a new furnace at one centre, an air-conditioner, repair brickwork, install generators and improve accessibility.

Hoggarth said under the Ontario’s Partner Facility Renewal program, social agencies can repair and renovate their facilities, which ensures agencies meet improvements to Ontario’s fire code and meet accessibility standards.

“By investing in repairs, renovations and upgrades and fire safety, we’re ensuring that individuals that require services at these agencies have access to approved facilities,” she said.

More than $273,000 of the funds announced will be handed over to DeafBlind Ontario Services in Barrie to install a sprinkler system and fire separation barriers, replace the kitchen and upgrade and heating and cooling system.

The province is investing $6.5 million in 2017-18 in fire safety, including fire alarm system upgrades, installation of fire doors and separations and sprinkler systems, in more than 90 facilities in 30 community service agencies across the province

“Safety measures like the upgraded fire alarm systems, fire doors and sprinkler systems reduce the impact of fire and help save lives,” said Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services, Marie-France Lalonde.

“Buildings and facilities across the province that provide community services will benefit from enhanced fire safety measures, further protecting Ontario’s most vulnerable and giving peace of mind to their loved ones,” she said.

Last year, the province kicked in $288,800 to renovate and upgrade the community service’s facility at 40 Fraser Crt.

“Simcoe Community Services applaud the provincial government for investing the necessary repairs to our facilities,” said Maxine Johnson, program services director at Simcoe Community Services.

“This support helps ensure that we focus on the work we do best: serving the needs of children, teens and adults with intellectual disabilities and their families.”

