Province puts out RFP for OPP buildings

For now, just call it Site X.

The province is moving forward to the next stage with its plan to create nine new OPP detachment buildings, including a new Orillia location. But while the eight other edifices have concrete locations, the city site remains a mystery.

Earlier this week, Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services (MCSCS) released a request for proposals to three pre-qualified teams to design, build, and finance the new detachments under phase two of the OPP's modernization project.

"IO is still carrying out the due diligence process with respect to the Orillia detachment location," IO spokesperson Cary Mignault said in an email.

"We are therefore not in a position to give a specific location at this time."

Mignault also didn't say whether the province might consider moving the local force into either the OPP's general headquarters on Memorial Avenue or its central region building on Highway 12.

"We anticipate the site will be finalized late 2017 or early 2018," Mignault said, pointing out the nine new detachments will vary in size depending on regional policing needs and populations.

"The exact sizes will be confirmed during the design stage. To protect the best interests of Ontario taxpayers, we are not yet in a position to discuss cost estimates."

As well, Mignault noted that releasing possible financial data could jeopardize the competitive process and harm the province's efforts to obtain the most favourable cost proposals from bidders.

"Once the procurement phase for the project is completed, the project cost and contract with the successful bidder will be released publicly following financial close and posted on IO's website," Mignault said.

In a release, the province said the three teams (Bird Capital Limited Partnership-Bird Capital, DBF Pomerleau Team and EllisDon Infrastructure Justice) were selected for the next stage following a fair and open request for qualifications process that began in January and were shortlisted based on their design and construction experience, as well as the qualified personnel and financial capacity, to deliver a project of this scope and complexity.

Construction of the new detachments, which also includes locations in Parry Sound, Fort Frances, Moosonee, Huron County, Port Credit, Hawkesbury, Manitoulin Island, and Marathon, is expected to start in 2018.

"However, it is difficult for us to commit to start and completion dates before a construction company has been selected, as this company will include a schedule with its bid submission," Mignault said, noting the new detachments are replacing antiquated facilities that have exceeded their useful life.

The Orillia detachment, for example, was constructed in the 1970s.

"These new, up-to-date facilities will meet all modern policing and health and safety standards," Mignault said. "This will help the OPP be as efficient as possible in delivering policing services to the communities it serves."

Under the project's first phase, the province updated 18 detachments, regional headquarters and forensic identification services with 17 new facilities in 16 communities across Ontario. The OPP polices 324 communities in Ontario and is responsible for patrolling 127,000 kilometres of highways.

Starting in 2014-15, the province began "making the largest investment" in hospitals, schools, public transit, roads and bridges in Ontario's history with a plan investing more than $190 billion in public infrastructure over 13 years.

andrewphilips@live.ca