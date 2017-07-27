Pianist recognized for advancing Estonian issues

Norman Reintamm returns to Barrie as a trio with the same two musicians audiences enjoyed at last year’s Music at St. Andrews concert.

This time, their program will have more of a focus on the piano as it is for Midday Music next week.

The repertoire will include a piano sonata by Brahms and several shorter works such as a couple of Prelude and Fugue pieces by Bach as well as music by Arvo Part and Vittorio Monti.

Reintamm has just returned from Estonia, a place he spent some time earlier in his career, conducting for the Estonian National Opera, Vanemuine State Theatre, and the BelEtage Theater in Tallinn, Estonia. He has been given the Order of Merit for long-term and extraordinary support of the Estonian community in Canada and advancing Estonian issues nationally and internationally.

He is pianist for TrioEstonia and performs in both North America and Europe. The collaborative piano trio, which is based in Toronto and Tallinn, Estonia, specializes in chamber music of Estonian composers, but also performs standard chamber music repertoire.

When Reintamm isn’t performing, he is the conductor and artistic director of the Cathedral Bluffs Symphony Orchestra in Toronto. He started out as a chorister at Christ’s Church Cathedral (Anglican) in Hamilton, where he was born. He studied music in Toronto, Hamilton as well as England and has conducted music for numerous orchestras in Canada.

In addition, prior to his current position, he worked with the Orpheus Choir of Toronto and the National Ballet of Canada. He has also written his own music and several of his recent compositions have been performed at Winchester Cathedral and Yorkminster Cathedrals in England.

Oleg Volkov joins Reintamm on the cello. It has been his favourite instrument from the time he was five years old.

He studied at the Academic Junior Music College (Merzlyakovka), the Gnessin Russian Academy of Music and in the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory. In his professional career, he has worked in symphony and chamber orchestras of Moscow, Athens, Mexico and Toronto.

He taught music and had a private studio where he gives violin, viola, cello and double-bass lessons. His life-long belief is that music is about composing and performing, teaching and learning.

Rounding out the trio is violinist Alex Volkov. Currently completing his BBA in music performance, he plays the violin for a variety of events as well as for solo and chamber concerts, movie sets, weddings and parties, masterclasses and school assemblies.

Music has been a priority since he was five years old and started studying the violin. His debut as a soloist with an orchestra was at the age of seven and he went on to win his first competition at age nine.

Born in Greece, Volkov came to Canada in 2006 to study and he continues to participate in music competitions where he has received numerous awards and scholarships.

The Midday Music With Shigeru concert takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at noon at Hi-Way Pentecostal Church, 50 Anne St. N. Admission is $5 each, free for students.

For more information, call 705-726-1181.