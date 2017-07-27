Old wives tales, every family has them.

In Kevin Riordan’s fictional family, this mother character has plenty and her daughter, who is about to be married, isn’t listening.

Even the mother, who acquired all the tales from her mother, didn’t take them to heart but it doesn’t prevent her from passing her ‘bits of wisdom’ on in the play Old Wives Tales.

The comedy, which was a hit in Gravenhurst, travels to Barrie for a four-day run next week.

For Robin Clipsham, who plays the mother character, the play has a real life twist. Both of her adult children are getting married this year.

“It’s kind of interesting. They both chose this year to get married and they decided that before I was offered this role,” said Clipsham, who is well known in Muskoka for theatre, roles that range from performing to teaching to behind-the-scenes work.

Old Wives Tales opens on the day of the wedding - will it happen or won’t it? - and then moves throughout the lives of both mother and daughter, played by Allie Dunbar, a Toronto-based actor, who is travelling to North West Territories, after Barrie, to play the lead in a family show.

JP Baldwin, who is a professional actor from Peterborough area, plays all the male characters in Old Wives Tales.

“I can’t wait to play the Mady Centre, can’t wait to bring this show there. It’s keeping them laughing like crazy here,” Clipsham said. “There are a lot of home truths in this and there are moments that are quite real.

“It plays very quickly and it’s very funny,” she added. “There’s lots of music too and the huge transitions between scenes only add to the fun.”

Clipsham performed all over Canada before she and her husband decided to settle in Bracebridge and start a family. She taught a variety of subject from English to performing arts for 25 years at Bracebridge & Muskoka Lakes Secondary School in Bracebridge. She split her time between performing and teaching, half a year with each, and would bring back what she learned to her students.

She has also developed her own work, as an eccentric 90-year-old character called Peaches who continues to make appearances at a variety of private/corporate occasions and event.

She also wrote a play on bullying that went to every school in Muskoka. Her students have competed in the Canadian Improv Games, after winning at the regional level.

After taking some classes at Second City, she formed an adult improv troupe and now teaches theatre classes to a variety of ages through Muskoka StageWorks.

She is also the artistic director of the PRISM Theatre in the Park project, which has 35 people involved in presenting a classic show outdoors in a Bracebridge park this summer.

“We do that because we want to mentor kids in professional theatre practice,” Clipsham said. “I have a passion for both (education and theatre) and it’s pretty hard for me to give one up to do the other only. I still say the two complement each other. It’s really a wonderful circle.”

She got the performing bug from watching her father perform in Gilbert & Sullivan musicals when she was growing up. Clipsham went to York University for theatre and then acquired a teaching degree.

Clipsham has appeared in Barrie once before, at a Vagina Monologues fundraiser, but she also has family living here. Her brother, Marc Knowles, is a pilot for Air Canada, her sister, Diane, is a United Church minister in Innisfil, and her sister-in-law is a teacher in Barrie.

Old Wives Tales plays out at the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts in downtown Barrie from Aug. 2-5.

Evening and matinee performances are available.

Tickets are $35 each or $90 for three show package, including Over the Rainbow and Sexy Laundry, available at the box office, 705-739-4228.