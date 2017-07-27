Hassle-free trips: NUTTALL

With the summer travel season upon us, I would like to take this opportunity to share some valuable information with residents of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte which may be of assistance in your future travel planning.

Canadians are frequent international travellers who, unfortunately, sometimes find themselves in challenging situations abroad and require assistance from the government of Canada.

As parliamentarians, we often receive queries from constituents in our office on consular-related matters, from general questions on safe travel practices, to questions regarding the level of consular service provided to Canadians abroad.

As well, we often receive enquires about the requirements for duration of passport validity when travelling internationally.

As always, careful planning is the key to a safe and enjoyable trip.

As you may be aware, travel.gc.ca offers information for Canadians, including travel advice and advisories for more than 200 destinations, a Traveller’s Checklist, a Say Yes to Travel Insurance fact sheet, as well as information on how to contact the government of Canada.

This website also includes up-to-date information for each country’s entry and exit requirements that indicate if a Canadian passport must be valid for a certain length of time before departure from that country.

Another free tool, which is now offered by the government of Canada, is the Travel Smart Application (travel.gc.ca/mobile) which provides timely information to Canadians at the touch of a screen and on the go, whether they are travelling across the border or overseas.

It also gives you the opportunity to sign up for the government of Canada’s Registration of Canadians Abroad service, and allows you to stay connected to Canada in case of an emergency at home or abroad.

I encourage you to explore the different and unique features of the app and website, and make use of these tools as you plan your travels this year.

Please feel free to reach out to our office if we can be of any assistance in clarifying or expanding on this information.

I wish you all safe travels, both around our magnificent country and abroad!

Alex Nuttall is the MP representing the riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.