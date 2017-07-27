Fake money passed in the area

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS - The OPP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men who used counterfeit money to make purchases in our area.

Tuesday evening officers were called to the Blue Mountain Resort in regards to two young men that made several purchases at village stores using counterfeit American currency. The males were last seen going to the parking lot at the resort prior to police arrival and could not be located.

OPP have investigated more than 100 incidents of counterfeit money being passed in the province since the beginning of the year.

When dealing with someone who is attempting to pass counterfeit bank notes, cash handlers must ensure their own safety first. Here are some things you can look for:

• Be especially careful during busy periods, when counterfeit notes are more likely to be passed;

• Be wary of customers who want to pay with much higher denominations of bills than needed;

• If possible, keep the suspicious bank note and record all relevant information about the bill and the person, such as denomination, serial number, time, context, physical descriptions, and vehicles and licence plates;

• Contact your local police service;

• Give the suspicious bank note to the police and request a receipt – if the note is genuine, it will be returned to you;

• Remember, someone passing a counterfeit bank note may not be aware it is phoney – he or she could also be an unwitting victim of crime.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains O.P.P. at (705) 445-4321 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com or www.crimestoppersgb.ca.

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.