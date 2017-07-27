Sports Hockey

Canadiens say defenceman Andrei Markov not returning next season

THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Canadiens say defenceman Andrei Markov will not return to the team next season. (Ted Rhodes/Postmedia Network/Files)

MONTREAL — Veteran free agent defenceman Andrei Markov will not return to the Montreal Canadiens next season.

The team made the announcement in a release this morning.

Markov is slated to speak to reporters this afternoon.

The 38-year-old blue-liner played 990 regular-season games with the Habs, collecting 119 goals and 453 assists.

He has scored five goals and added 27 assists in 89 playoff games since joining the club in 2000.



