This trio has ‘bats in their belfry’ and they like it.

In fact, the all-string female band likes to embrace their darker side, pairing lyrics with happy instrumentals.

The Bats in the Belfry band is on a cross-country tour of Canada and plays Barrie for the first time this weekend.

“Usually, they say it (the phrase that inspired the band’s name) about women so we wanted to take that and embrace it because we’re all kind of crazy; we all have bats in the belfry,” said Victoria Barker, mandolin and percussion.

She knew the other members of the band through the Montreal music scene. All were in their 20s, involved in separate music projects, when they got together to jam for the fun of it. What came out was unique mix of 1990s punk/grunge.

While all started out in punk and/or folk punk bands, there is only sprinkling of it that remains in their music which has elements of pop, blue grass and is influenced by all their favourite music from the ‘90s.

Barker joined forces with Emily Collins on ukulele and guitarist Alex Charboneau to start Bats in the Belfry three years ago.

Their first album, Hounded, followed in 2016.

They are at work on their second record.

Barker’s interest in music began when her uncle died and left his acoustic guitar to her mother, who gave it to her.

“It just clicked and I can sing; don’t know how, I just can,” she added.

Collins in the only one in the band who has had any formal music lessons and it was when she was younger, for violin, but she didn’t like it. Her whole family plays music together in a band. Charboneau comes from a musical family as well and her grandfather taught her how to play a variety of instruments.

Barker is the only one of her two siblings, both younger sisters, to go into music.

Her first band was in Grade 7 and it was also an all-girl grou. The three musicians would play cover songs by The Kinks, Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar.

After high school, Barker studied creative arts, languages and literature at a Cegep, the Quebec equivalent to college.

Songwriting is a group effort for the music and the lyrics. One of their songs, Strange Things, has three different verses, each with a focus on their individual childhoods.

Many of their songs centre on breakups.

At present, all are involved and have a partner in their lives.

The title of their current album, Hounded, is a nod to the darkness in the lyrics of the song Demons of Black Despair.

Writing is a way for the band members to express their emotions.

“All our songs are kind of sad, but it makes us happy to write our sad songs and get our feelings out,” Barker said. “When we’re writing it’s (the lyrics) more our feelings, but when we’re writing the music to the songs - we’re all happy people - so the songs comes out happy.”

Plans for the Barrie show include some new songs off the second album which they expect will be released in April 2018. It is reputed to be a bit darker than Hounded with lots of minor chords and a couple of additional instruments such as a drum and foot tambourine.

Bats in the Belfry’s For Better or for Hearse tour lands at the Foxx Lounge Rock Bar & Hotdoggery in downtown Barrie on Saturday starting at 9 p.m.

Stinkbox and Frankie & Jimmy also perform.

Admission for the 19-plus show is $5 at the door.