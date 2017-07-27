BRANTFORD -

The Barrie Baycats improved to 31-1 with a 4-1 win in Brantford on Wednesday night.

Ryan Spataro went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, Kyle DeGrace drove in a run, and Jordan Castaldo singled twice. Glenn Jackson had an RBI and one run scored.

Emilis Guerrero (9-0) threw seven shutout innings and scattered four hits while striking out eight for the win while Enerio Del Rosario picked up his eighth save of the season by pitching the ninth inning and striking out two.

For Brantford, Cody Mombourquette went 2-for-3 with a run. Benjamin Bostick had an RBI.

Brantford starter Adrian Yuen took the loss, allowing one run (unearned) on four hits and three walks in 4.1 innings. Christian Garcia relieved and allowed three runs (two earned) on a hit with three walks and six strikeouts over three innings.

The Baycats are back in action tonight when they host the Kitchener Panthers (27-6) at Coates Stadium in Midhurst beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The only other game slated for tonight sees the Toronto Maple Leafs (15-17) at Burlington to face the Herd (13-20).

Friday's IBL action has Toronto at Kitchener, Brantford at Hamilton and Burlington at London for the completion of a previously suspended game on July 20 which sits tied at 7-7.

Saturday's schedule has Barrie at Toronto, London at Kitchener and Hamilton at Brantford.